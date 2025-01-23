Brace yourself for some competition, Panda Express.

China-based fast-food chain Zhoumapo will open its first U.S. location in New York City’s Times Square.

Zhoumapo, which has more than 200 locations across Asia, has signed a 10-year lease for 5,800 square feet at Cine Roma Properties’ 728 Eighth Avenue, according to tenant broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $103.45 per square foot.

“We are confident that Zhoumapo’s presence at 728 Eighth Avenue will be a resounding success,” Meridian’s John Roesch, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Mariko Tanaka, said in a statement.

“This location, with its high foot traffic and proximity to the exciting new developments in the area, provides an ideal platform for Zhoumapo to introduce their unique and delicious culinary offerings to New Yorkers and tourists alike,” Roesch added.

The space was also “very desirable” due to its proximity to the Theater District and Hell’s Kitchen, according to Newmark (NMRK)’s Ravi Idnani, who represented the landlord along with Andrew Stern.

Spokespeople for Zhoumapo and the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Zhoumapo seems set to replace Italian restaurant Daniela Trattoria, which has operated at the building between West 45th and West 46th streets since 1996.

Zhoumapo will be joining a busy area when it moves into its new space in July, and it’s expected to get even busier as Extell Development’s Gary Barnett is building a 52-story mixed-use skyscraper right next door at 740 Eighth Avenue.

Called “The Torch,” the development will span 875,000 square feet and include 825 hotel rooms, according to Meridian.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.