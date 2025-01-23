Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Chinese Fast-Food Chain Zhoumapo to Open First U.S. Location in Times Square

By January 23, 2025 2:41 pm
reprints
Mariko Tanaka and John Roesch of Meridian Capital Group and a conceptual image of 728 Eighth Avenue.
Mariko Tanaka and John Roesch of Meridian Capital Group and a conceptual image of 728 Eighth Avenue. PHOTOS and CONCEPTUAL IMAGE: Courtesy Meridian Capital Group

Brace yourself for some competition, Panda Express.

China-based fast-food chain Zhoumapo will open its first U.S. location in New York City’s Times Square.

SEE ALSO: Hyundai Signs R&D Industrial Lease in SoCal

Zhoumapo, which has more than 200 locations across Asia, has signed a 10-year lease for 5,800 square feet at Cine Roma Properties728 Eighth Avenue, according to tenant broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $103.45 per square foot.

“We are confident that Zhoumapo’s presence at 728 Eighth Avenue will be a resounding success,” Meridian’s John Roesch, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Mariko Tanaka, said in a statement.

“This location, with its high foot traffic and proximity to the exciting new developments in the area, provides an ideal platform for Zhoumapo to introduce their unique and delicious culinary offerings to New Yorkers and tourists alike,” Roesch added.

The space was also “very desirable” due to its proximity to the Theater District and Hell’s Kitchen, according to Newmark (NMRK)’s Ravi Idnani, who represented the landlord along with Andrew Stern.

Spokespeople for Zhoumapo and the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Zhoumapo seems set to replace Italian restaurant Daniela Trattoria, which has operated at the building between West 45th and West 46th streets since 1996.

Zhoumapo will be joining a busy area when it moves into its new space in July, and it’s expected to get even busier as Extell Development’s Gary Barnett is building a 52-story mixed-use skyscraper right next door at 740 Eighth Avenue.

Called “The Torch,” the development will span 875,000 square feet and include 825 hotel rooms, according to Meridian.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

728 Eighth Avenue, Andrew Stern, John Roesch, Mariko Tanaka, Ravi Idnani, Cine Roma Properties, Meridian Retail Leasing, Newmark, Zhoumapo
Anthony Malkin of Empire State Realty Trust and 1400 Broadway.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

OnDeck Renews 13K-SF Office at 1400 Broadway

By Amanda Schiavo
Dermody Properties CEO Douglas Kiersey, Jr., Hyundai CEO José Muñoz, and a rendering of LogistiCenter at Irvine II.
Leases
California

Hyundai Signs R&D Industrial Lease in SoCal

By Nick Trombola
Teladoc CEO Chuck Divita and 10 Grand Central.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Teladoc Health Expands to 15K SF at Marx Realty’s 10 Grand Central

By Amanda Schiavo