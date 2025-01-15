Children’s Law Center Signs 16K-SF Deal at Capitol Crossing in D.C.

The Children’s Law Center (CLC) will be relocating its Washington, D.C., offices just a couple of blocks north to Capitol Crossing.

The children’s advocacy group signed a 15,592-square-foot deal at 250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, owned by George Cantrell’s Capitol Crossing Advisors, according to the tenant’s brokers, Avison Young.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed, but the average asking rent in D.C. in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $54.76 per square foot, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.

The Children’s Law Center is relocating from 501 Third Street NW in November 2025.

“By structuring a creative real estate transaction, we were able to significantly reduce their occupancy costs, enabling them to redirect more resources toward their vital mission of advocating for the District’s children and families,” Avison Young’s Jonathan Danziger, who represented the tenant with Transwestern’s Tyler Marshall, said in a statement. “The building enables CLC’s attorneys to be steps away from the D.C. courthouse.”

JLL (JLL)’s Evan Behr and Nathan Beach negotiated on behalf of the landlord in the transaction.

“It offers an ideal blend of modern amenities and a central location with access to DC’s vast array of dining, shopping and entertaining venues in close proximity to Metro,” Beach said in a statement.

Other tenants in the 559,000-square-foot building at the corner of Third Street and Massachusetts Avenue include Strategic Marketing Initiatives, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the National Hydropower Association, the International Code Council and consulting firm Sustainable Strategies DC, all of which signed deals in February 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.