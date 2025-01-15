Leases  ·  Office Leases
Washington DC

Children’s Law Center Signs 16K-SF Deal at Capitol Crossing in D.C.

By January 15, 2025 11:49 am
reprints
Jonathan Danziger of Avison Young, Evan Behr of JLL, and 250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.
Jonathan Danziger of Avison Young, Evan Behr of JLL, and 250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. PHOTOS: Courtesy Avison Young, Courtesy JLL: David Madison Photography

The Children’s Law Center (CLC) will be relocating its Washington, D.C., offices just a couple of blocks north to Capitol Crossing.

The children’s advocacy group signed a 15,592-square-foot deal at 250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, owned by George Cantrell’s Capitol Crossing Advisors, according to the tenant’s brokers, Avison Young.

SEE ALSO: Digital Identity Network ID.me Takes 4K SF at 3 Columbus Circle

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed, but the average asking rent in D.C. in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $54.76 per square foot, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.

The Children’s Law Center is relocating from 501 Third Street NW in November 2025.

“By structuring a creative real estate transaction, we were able to significantly reduce their occupancy costs, enabling them to redirect more resources toward their vital mission of advocating for the District’s children and families,” Avison Young’s Jonathan Danziger, who represented the tenant with Transwestern’s Tyler Marshall, said in a statement. “The building enables CLC’s attorneys to be steps away from the D.C. courthouse.”

JLL (JLL)’s Evan Behr and Nathan Beach negotiated on behalf of the landlord in the transaction.

“It offers an ideal blend of modern amenities and a central location with access to DC’s vast array of dining, shopping and entertaining venues in close proximity to Metro,” Beach said in a statement.

Other tenants in the 559,000-square-foot building at the corner of Third Street and Massachusetts Avenue include Strategic Marketing Initiatives, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the National Hydropower Association, the International Code Council and consulting firm Sustainable Strategies DC, all of which signed deals in February 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Capitol Crossing, Children’s Law Center, Evan Behr, George Cantrell, Jonathan Danziger, Nathan Beach, Tyler Marshall, Avison Young, Capitol Crossing Advisors, JLL, Transwestern
Joseph Moinian, founder and CEO of The Moinian Group, and 3 Columbus Circle.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Digital Identity Network ID.me Takes 4K SF at 3 Columbus Circle

By Isabelle Durso
Ken Fisher, partner at Fisher Brothers, and 1345 Avenue of the Americas.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Law Firm, Hedge Fund Ink Deals at Fisher Brothers’ 1345 Avenue of the Americas

By Isabelle Durso
Woody King and Todd Korren of Lee & Associates, and PENN 1.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

LifeSciences Consultants Opens First U.S. Location at Penn 1

By Isabelle Durso