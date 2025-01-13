The company that wants you to change your bedding has decided to change its borough.

Bedding brand Brooklinen will no longer be in its namesake borough and will move its headquarters from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

Brooklinen, which sells bedsheets, pillows and comforters, has signed a 10-year lease for 32,000 square feet at 225 Varick Street in Hudson Square, according to landlord Hudson Square Properties, a joint venture of Trinity Church, Norges Bank Investment Management and Hines.

The move to Hudson Square means Brooklinen — the name is a combination of Brooklyn and linen — is leaving its current headquarters at 10 Jay Street in Dumbo, according to its website.

“Brooklinen was founded in Brooklyn and grew up there as a brand over the past 10 years,” Brooklinen CEO Billy May said in a statement. “As we move into our second decade, we are ready for the next adventure. Hudson Square is an emerging office neighborhood filled with creative minds, and we felt that it would be the perfect place to call home as we enter our next phase of growth.”

A spokesperson for the landlord declined to provide asking rent, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Hudson Square and the nearby Meatpacking District averaged $86.57 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Howard Fiddle, Neil King, Paul Amrich, Zachary Price and Benjamin Joseph brokered the deal for the landlord, while JLL (JLL)’s Joseph Sipala and Ian Lipman represented the tenant. Spokespeople for the brokerages did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brooklinen will join a slew of tenants at its new 12-story office building between West Houston and Clarkson streets, including burger chain Shake Shack and website builder Squarespace, according to the landlord. The company also joins a growing number of tenants ditching Kings County for Manhattan, lured by more transportation options and cheaper rents.

“Brooklinen’s move highlights the neighborhood’s growing attraction for innovative, high-growth companies,” Jason Alderman, senior managing director at Hines, said in a statement. “We are seeing an emerging trend — the relocation of corporate headquarters to the Hudson Square neighborhood — and it speaks to the quality of the neighborhood’s character and appeal.”

The news comes just one month after Hudson Square Properties signed on marketing firm Red Antler at 160 Varick Street for roughly 10,000 square feet, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Hudson Square Properties owns and operates 12 buildings across Lower Manhattan, including 75 Varick Street, 350 Hudson Street and 375 Hudson Street, according to its website.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.