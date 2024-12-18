Marketing firm Red Antler is hopping across the river from Brooklyn to Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

Red Antler signed a seven-year lease for 10,211 square feet on the 10th floor of 160 Varick Street in Hudson Square, according to landlord Hines.

The 12-story office property is part of the 12-building Hudson Square Properties portfolio, operated by Hines in a joint venture with Trinity Church and Norges Bank Investment Management.

“Hudson Square Properties, and the neighborhood more broadly, is quickly becoming a hub of innovation and creativity, and Red Antler is exactly the type of tenant the neighborhood is seeking to attract — especially as office leasing activity increases across New York City,” Hines’ Jason Alderman, senior managing director of the portfolio, said in a statement.

The asking rent was not made public, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Hudson Square and the nearby Meatpacking District averaged $85.81 per square foot during the third quarter of 2024.

JLL (JLL)’s Joseph Sipala and Lance Yasinsky brokered the deal for the tenant, while CBRE (CBRE)’s Howard Fiddle, Paul Amrich, Neil King, Zachary Price and Ben Joseph represented the landlord.

JLL declined to comment, while a spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Red Antler, which works with clients including dating app Hinge, tech giant Amazon and luxury fitness chain Equinox, is relocating to its new Hudson Square office from its previous spot at 20 Jay Street in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood.

“We’ve called Brooklyn home for nearly two decades — it’s been a major part of our identity since Red Antler’s beginning,” Red Antler CEO JB Osborne said in a statement. “We’ve entered an exciting new phase of growth that has our sights set on Manhattan, and it was crucial that we found the right partner to continue our journey across the river.

“Hudson Square has been attracting businesses driving some of the most exciting innovation happening today, and we couldn’t be more excited to join the community and experience first-hand all the neighborhood has to offer,” Osborne added.

Hudson Square lies west of SoHo in an approximately 30-block area generally defined as between Sixth Avenue and the Hudson River, stretching from Canal Street north to Clarkston Street.

Red Antler isn’t the only company making the trip from Brooklyn to Manhattan recently. More tenants, lured across the East River by cheap deals, have been ditching Kings County as the price of office space dropped in Manhattan, as CO previously reported.

Red Antler will be joining fashion brand Esprit at 160 Varick Street, which moved its headquarters to 38,257 square feet at the property in February 2023, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.