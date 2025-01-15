Architecture Planning Firm Qbiq AI Raises $16M Series A

The automation of architecture plans got a boost Wednesday when Qbiq, one of the first artificial intelligence companies focused on the sector, announced it had closed a $16 million Series A round.

Manhattan-based global software investor Insight Partners led the round with participation from JLL Spark, 10D, Ocean Azul, Random Forest and M Fund.

Founded in 2019, Tel Aviv-based Qbiq turns around visualizations of layout plans in minutes. Its users have generated more than 400 million square feet in far less time than manual work, according to the company’s announcement.

Using input requirements such as seat counts to finish materials, Qbiq’s AI generates design packages that include optimized floor plans, 3D visualizations, architectural programs, quantity estimates and models based on software such as Revit and CAD. The technology can also produce high-resolution tours and images. Such automation can speed decision-making and transactions, too.

“In under a year since our U.S. expansion, demand is beyond what we ever imagined, delivering more than 200 million square feet just in 2024,” Qbiq CEO and co-founder Leeor Solnik said in an email. “This is a clear signal that the industry is shifting toward AI-driven architectural solutions. The funding will enable us to scale rapidly and solidify our presence across the U.S.”

Along with Solnik, co-founders Elad Kaminer, Noam Diamantstein and Roey Granot have added Qbiq offices in Manhattan and Miami. Customers include Brookfield Properties, JLL, Skanska and IWG.

Liad Agmon, managing director at Insight Partners, led the investment in Qbiq and will join the company’s board of directors.

“When I was CEO, we would have at least one major office move per year across our global offices,” said Agmon. “Understanding whether a vacant space would be optimal for our needs was a tedious and lengthy process that would often take weeks and involve back and forth between our team, landlords and our architects. I was impressed by how elegantly Qbiq solves this problem, saving valuable time and money to all parties involved. With Qbiq, we’re witnessing a game-changing shift — helping define a new era of automated architectural planning.”

