A joint venture between Forefront Commercial Real Estate and Ares Real Estate has secured $77.4 million in construction financing to build West Worth Commerce Center, a four-building industrial development that will span nearly 1 million square feet in Fort Worth, Texas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the financing, with Tom Burns, the firm’s managing director, defining the deal as “strategic construction financing” for an industrial development that aims to take advantage of the growing Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“The west Fort Worth submarket continues to demonstrate exceptional demand with robust absorption for new inventory,” said Burns in a statement. “The property’s versatile design can accommodate multiple tenant configurations, enhancing its appeal.”

The ground-up development is at 3101 Northwest Centre Drive in Fort Worth. The 70-acre master-planned industrial park has access to a highway network that includes Interstate 820, Interstate 30, and Interstate 20.

Moreover, West Worth Commerce Center will be roughly 27 miles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and 38 miles from Dallas Love Field Airport. The center is also within 20 miles of Forth Worth Alliance Airport, Forth Worth Meacham Airport, and the U.S. Naval Station Joint Reserve Base in Forth Worth.

The property will include a total built space of 992,000 square feet and include 274 dock-high doors, 12 drive-in doors, and parking for 235 trailers and 912 cars, according to Affinius. The property could also serve as a last-mile retail delivery hub for the roughly 227,000 single-family homes within eight miles of the center, per Forefront Commercial Real Estate’s website.

Forefront Commercial Real Estate and Ares Management Real Estate did not respond to requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commericalobserver.com