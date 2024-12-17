Residents in the north end of the Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley will soon have access to more emergency medical services after Covalent Health affiliate PRN Ambulance signed a significant expansion lease for 41,536 square feet at 12840 Bradley Avenue in Sylmar.

Paul O’Dobinak and Kevin Carroll of Colliers (CIGI) represented PRN in the deal, while NAI Capital’s Chad Gahr and David Young represented the landlord, which property records show is private investor Simon Harrison.

PRN currently operates four sites across L.A. County, including an 11,449-square-foot location at 8928 Sepulveda Boulevard in North Hills. The company plans to relocate from North Hills to the new Sylmar location, about eight miles north of its North Hills space, a spokesperson for NAI Capital told Commercial Observer.

A representative for PRN Ambulance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The property, built in 1969 but renovated in 2018, also features 7,300 square feet of office space. The triple-net asking monthly rent was $1.45 per square foot, according to marketing materials from NAI Capital. PRN plans to use the property as its corporate headquarters, as well as for dispatch, training and storage, Gahr said in a statement.

“This lease highlights the strong demand for high-quality industrial facilities with significant upgrades,” Gahr said. “The East San Fernando Valley continues to be a prime location for service companies who require immediate access to Interstate 5 and the surrounding freeway system.”

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.