A joint venture between Hornrock Properties and GTIS Partners has secured a $115 million loan to refinance Ivy and Green, a 389 unit luxury, multifamily community in Hackensack, N.J., that first opened two years ago.

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company provided the eight-year, fixed-rate loan, while JLL Capital Markets’ Michael Klein, Thomas Didio, Thomas E. Didio, Jr. and John Cumming arranged the transaction.

Built over two-phases in 2023 and 2024, Ivy and Green sits only 14 miles away from Manhattan.

Didio Jr. noted in a statement that the property’s strong leasing helped create competition for the fixed-rate financing, and that Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance underwrote the deal through the final phase of lease-up to take advantage of the neighborhood’s Opportunity Zone designation, which provides federal tax incentives to invest into distressed area of the U.S.

JLL’s Klein stated that Bergen County surfers from ”a scarcity of available land and strict zoning restrictions,” making Hacksenack among the tightest supply markets in the area. Those supply dynamics played into the financing options on the deal, he added.

“We had a generous amount of lender interest due to the property’s premier sponsorship, quality construction, abundance of amenities, and proximity to Manhattan and other local and regional Northern New Jersey employment centers,” said Klein in a statement.

Located at 1 Park Avenue in Hacksensack — the most populous town in Bergen County with roughly 46,000 residents — Ivy and Green sits along the Hacksensack River and across from Forschini Park. The luxury towers hold 221 units and 168 units, respectively.

Amenities in the building include concierge service, an outdoor pool, a sundeck, a fitness center, a yoga studio, co-working spaces, a resident lounge, a movie theater and music studio, a pet spa, and electric vehicle charging stations. An onsite parking garage holds 430 resident spaces and 200 public spaces.

Hornrock Properties and GTIS Partners did not respond to requests for comment.

