Financial Planner Iron Birch Advisors Takes 8K SF at 777 Third Avenue

April 3, 2025
Jeffrey Zund of Resolution Real Estate and 777 Third Avenue.
Jeffrey Zund of Resolution Real Estate and 777 Third Avenue.

Private wealth advisory practice Iron Birch Advisors will move its office one block north in Midtown East.

Iron Birch, a subsidiary of Ameriprise Financial Services, has signed a seven-year lease for 8,400 square feet on the 20th floor of Sage’s 777 Third Avenue, according to tenant broker Resolution Real Estate. Asking rent was in the low $70s per square foot.

The deal represents an easy move for Iron Birch, which is currently one block away at Quantum Pacific’s 767 Third Avenue. Quantum bought that building from Sage for $88 million in November, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Iron Birch will move into its new office in August, Resolution said.

“We were able to once again find the right space for this client in their desired location,” Resolution’s Jeffrey Zund, who brokered both the 777 Third and 767 Third deals for the tenant, said in a statement. “The landlord’s team was responsive, and the transaction was seamless.” 

Sage was represented in-house by Michael Lenchner and Jack Brennan. A spokesperson for Iron Birch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are pleased that Iron Birch Advisors has chosen to remain in a Sage Property,” Lenchner said in a statement. “It is always rewarding to work with valued tenants who recognize the importance of long-term partnerships and thoughtfully curated workspaces.”

Other tenants of the 38-story building between East 48th and East 49th streets include law firm Dewey Pegno & Kramarsky, recruiting firm Sheffield Haworth and real estate and life sciences investor Innovatus Capital Partners, which all signed renewals at the building in June 2022.

