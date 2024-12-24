Discount retailer Dynasty Deals is opening up shop in Brooklyn’s Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood.

Dynasty, which offers discounted deals on a variety of items, has signed a 20-year lease for 18,000 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of BLDG Management’s 726 Flatbush Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

KSR’s Marc Sitt and Albert Manopla represented both the tenant and the landlord in the deal.

The KSR brokers declined to comment. Bldg founder Lloyd Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a representative for Dynasty could not be reached for comment.

The deal represents a new location for Dynasty, which operates several other stores in New York City under different names, the source said.

It’s unclear which other stores the company owns, but Dynasty will be replacing clothing retailer Rainbow Shops at the two-story commercial building between Parkside and Woodruff avenues.

Goldman’s Bldg Management has also been active in Brooklyn recently.

Earlier this month, the property management company bought an office building in Williamsburg from Cayuga Capital Management for $26.9 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

And in June 2021, BLDG picked up a Bath Beach retail building at 2076-2084 86th Street from Wharton Properties for $17.3 million, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.