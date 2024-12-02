Finance  ·  CMBS
Texas

Citigroup Refinances Houston Apartments With $78M CMBS loan

By December 2, 2024 9:57 am
Main Street looking towards downtown Houston.
Main Street looking towards downtown Houston. PHOTO: Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Multifamily investor Verde Communities has nabbed $78 million of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) debt to refinance a portfolio of multifamily properties in Houston, Commercial Observer has learned.

Citigroup (C) originated the five-year interest-only loan in a deal arranged by Ackman-Ziff. The CMBS financing retires a previous bridge loan used for capital improvements to the portfolio and provides new liquidity to the sponsor.

SEE ALSO: Related and Dezer Land $307M From Apollo to Build South Florida Condos

Ackman-Ziff  facilitated the transaction with a team led by Jordan Brustein and Firas Turkmani.

The portfolio includes more than 2,000 workforce housing apartments in 100 buildings across seven Houston properties, according to Verde. 

Officials from Chicago-based Verde said in a statement that the loan arrives “at a time of real property financing market fluctuations.”

Represenatives at Citi and Ackman-Ziff did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Firas Turkmani, Jordan Brustein, Ackman-Ziff, Citigroup, Verde Communities
