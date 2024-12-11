Investments & Sales  ·  Land
California

Amazon Pays $162M for 200 Acres in California’s Inland Empire

The e-commerce giant plans to build a 2.5 million-square-foot facility on the site

By December 11, 2024 6:15 pm
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and a stack of Amazon packages.
When it comes to warehouse space in the Inland Empire, Amazon (AMZN) keeps on delivering.

The e-commerce giant in October paid $161.9 million for 200 acres in Hesperia, Calif., a site entitled for about 2.5 million square feet of industrial space, Bisnow reported on Wednesday. Dallas-based investment firm Covington Group sold the land. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the deal, though did not comment further.

Grading is already underway at the property, per Bisnow, dubbed Hesperia Commerce Center II in city planning documents from 2022. The site is directly south down U.S. Highway 395 from an Amazon fulfillment center at 18580 Gateway Drive near Victorville. 

Representatives for Covington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Amazon is becoming as ubiquitous within the country’s industrial markets as it is in e-commerce. This year alone the company has signed leases for millions of square feet in Ontario, Jurupa Valley and Fontana, all in Southern California, on top of the 4.1 million-square-foot lease deal it inked with Prologis in 2022. 

