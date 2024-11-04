Leases  ·  Office Leases
California

United Way of Greater L.A. to Move and Shrink Downtown L.A. Office Footprint

The nonprofit’s new 22,000-SF lease cuts its office space by more than one third

By November 4, 2024 4:43 pm
Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, and 515 South Figueroa Street in Downtown L.A.
Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, and 515 South Figueroa Street in Downtown L.A. PHOTOS: Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images; Courtesy Avison Young

Nonprofit organization United Way of Greater Los Angeles has opted to shrink its office footprint and move about a mile away from its current location in Downtown L.A.

The organization inked a roughly 22,000-square-foot deal with landlord John Hancock Real Estate at 515 South Figueroa Street. The new lease, which has a term of 15 years, slashes United Way’s footprint by more than a third from its current digs at 1150 South Olive Street, according to the Business Journals, citing CoStar (CSGP)

SEE ALSO: VTS’s Nick Romito and CBRE’s Emma Buckland On Tech for Property Managers

The new deal brings the 21-story tower to nearly 90 percent leased. Other tenants include IDS Real Estate Group, Orangetheory Fitness and Law Offices of Choi & Associates. United Way plans to move to the building in April, per the Business Journals.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Ron Burkhardt and Steven Salas represented United Way in the deal, while Avison Young’s John Eichler and Tyler Stark represented John Hancock Real Estate.

Representatives for United Way did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Among the more notable downsizing deals to hit Downtown L.A. lately was the Southern California Gas Company’s decision to take 200,000 square feet at CIM Group’s CityNational 2CAL building, just one block away from its former home and namesake building, the Gas Company Tower. The utility company’s lease, spread across eight floors at CityNational 2CAL, is about a third less than its former space. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

