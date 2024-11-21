Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Trading Firm GTS Takes 35K SF at 625 Avenue of the Americas

November 21, 2024
Ari Rubenstein, CEO of GTS, and 625 Avenue of the Americas.
Ari Rubenstein, CEO of GTS, and 625 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: Courtesy GTS; Courtesy Ines Leong

Trading firm Global Trading Systems (GTS) is opening a Chelsea office.

GTS has signed a 35,156-square-foot lease at 625 Avenue of the Americas, which is owned by a private company led by Charles and Channa Taub, according to a market report from brokerage CBRE.

SEE ALSO: FAT Brands Renews Beverly Hills HQ Office Lease

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but CBRE (CBRE)’s report found office rents in Midtown South averaged $83.26 per square foot in October.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for CBRE and GTS did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Charles Taub could not be reached for comment.

RDE AdvisorsRoss Eisenberg, who is listed as the contact for leasing at the building, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear if the deal represents a new location or relocation for GTS, which already has offices at 40 Wall Street and 545 Madison Avenue, the latter where it extended its 30,094-square-foot lease in July 2023, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

GTS will be replacing former tenants eBay and PayPal on the third floor of the five-story Chelsea building after both companies’ leases expired, according to the New York Business Journal, which first reported the deal.

The building between West 18th and West 19th streets is also home to men’s telehealth startup Ro, which signed a 10-year lease to move its headquarters to 35,156 square feet at the property in November 2023.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

