Investments & Sales  ·  Land
Virginia

Rushmark Properties Buys NoVA Parcel Set for 447 Apartments

The lot, entitled for a 25-story apartment tower, sold for $18.5M

By November 26, 2024 12:31 pm
reprints
Chris Cassidy, senior managing director of development, East, at Quarterra, and a rendering of The Paxton in Tysons, Va.
Chris Cassidy, senior managing director of development, East, at Quarterra, and a rendering of The Paxton in Tysons, Va. PHOTOS: Courtesy Quarterra; Rendering Courtesy LMC

A private investment firm has acquired a vacant parcel in Tysons, Va., already entitled for a 25-story residential tower. 

Falls Church, Va.-based Rushmark Properties paid $18.5 million for the 1.3-acre lot at 1750 Chain Bridge Road, according to the Business Journals. Lennar affiliate Quarterra, formerly known as Lennar Multifamily Communities, sold the property, while Northmarq brokered the deal. 

SEE ALSO: Terreno Agrees to Buy Amazon-Leased Red Hook Warehouse for $157M

The empty lot is entitled for a 25-story, 447-unit apartment tower. The building would span 465,000 square feet with about 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, according to the Business Journals. Tysons-based developer Cityline Partners secured approval for the project in 2020 before the land was ultimately sold to Quarterra the following year.

The property is also within Scotts Run, a massive mixed-use development from Cityline planned for up to 6.5 million square feet. It’s unclear why Cityline, and Quarterra for that matter, opted to sell the property rather than develop it.

Representatives for Rushmark and Quarterra did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

In other recent Tysons news, housing developer NRP Group in August secured a $94.3 million refinancing loan toward The Rylan, a 390-unit luxury apartment property at 1768 Old Meadow Road, less than a mile southwest of Rushmark’s new property. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

1750 Chain Bridge Road, Scotts Run, Cityline Partners, Lennar, Northmarq, Quarterra, Rushmark Properties
Andy Jassy of Amazon, Joseph Sitt of Thor Equities, and 280 Richards Street.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Terreno Agrees to Buy Amazon-Leased Red Hook Warehouse for $157M

By Isabelle Durso
Andrew Berry and Charlie Gravina of Cushman & Wakefield and Times Square West.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Vacant Hell’s Kitchen Office Buildings Sell at a Steep Discount

By Mark Hallum
Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel by Marriott.
Investments & Sales  ·  Hotels
Florida

South Florida Hotel Overlooking Golf Course Fetches $23M

By Jeff Ostrowski