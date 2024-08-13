Finance  ·  Refinance
Washington DC

KeyBank Provides $94M Refi for 390-Unit Apartment Community in Tysons Corner

NRP Group and PointOne Holdings opened The Rylan in 2023

By August 13, 2024 1:44 pm
Anthony Tavrell of Key Bank Real Estate Capital
KeyBank Real Estate Capital

NRP Group has secured $94.3 million to refinance its existing debt on The Rylan, a 390-unit luxury apartment complex that opened last year in Tysons Corner, Va. 

Keybank (KEY) Real Estate Capital (KBREC) — a subsidiary of KeyBank — provided the non-recourse, fixed-rate loan that will be securitized through Freddie Mac (FMCC). The loan carries a five-year term with an option for interest-only payments after three years. 

KBREC’s team of Rob Garrison and Anthony Tavrell arranged the financing. 

Located at 1768 Old Meadow Road — directly off Interstate 495 connecting Northern Virginia to Washington, D.C. — The Rylan opened in 2023. Built by NRP Group in combination with PointOne Holdings, the building is five stories and the greater rental community includes amenities such as a fitness room, an infinity pool, a game room and jogging paths. 

NRP Group did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

