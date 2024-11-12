L.A. Votes to Expand Powerful Board of Supervisors

A landmark measure to expand the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and significantly revamp the overall structure and oversight of the nation’s largest county government has narrowly passed at the ballot box.

Measure G most notably increases the number of supervisors from five to nine over the next eight years following a redistricting. It effectively dilutes the power of the five existing members, who have jurisdiction over nearly 10 million people — effectively granting the board more power than most state governors. The board also oversees a budget of more than $36 billion, and it wields major influence over housing and development.

With some ballots still to be counted, the county called the final on the measure at 51.36 percent in favor to 48.64 percent against. Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn co-authored the measure and earned support from Supervisor Hilda Solis. Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly Mitchell were listed as opponents.

The measure also creates an elected county executive by 2028, which will replace the current board-appointed CEO position. The executive — which is being referred to as a kind of county mayor — will have veto power over the board, oversee department leaders, and draft the annual budget.

Furthermore, Measure G mandates the county establish an independent ethics commission by 2026 to increase restrictions on lobbying and to investigate misconduct as well as a “nonpartisan” legislative analyst. Additionally, the measure requires county departments to present annual budgets during open public meetings.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.