The recently built Fairfield Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Northwest in Tamarac, Fla., has sold for $23 million, according to a deed.

The 2.25-acre property at 6800 NW 88th Avenue is near the intersection of West McNab and North Pine Island roads and overlooks the Colony West Golf Club.

The 120-room hotel was completed in 2023, according to property records. The sale price amounts to just under $192,000 per room.

An affiliate of Hollywood-based AD1 Global sold the property to an entity managed by George Nediyakalayil, the CEO of Northbrook, Ill.-based Gas Depot Oil Company, according to state corporate records.

Last year, Nediyakalayil paid $29 million for a hotel near Miami International Airport.

In the Tamarac sale, NWL 2016 Evergreen of Miami Beach provided a $19.85 million mortgage to the buyer, according to public records.

The mortgage and the deed became public Thursday.

