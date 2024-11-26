Investments & Sales  ·  Hotels
Florida

South Florida Hotel Overlooking Golf Course Fetches $23M

By November 26, 2024 6:05 am
reprints
Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel by Marriott.
Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel by Marriott. Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

The recently built Fairfield Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Northwest in Tamarac, Fla., has sold for $23 million, according to a deed.

The 2.25-acre property at 6800 NW 88th Avenue is near the intersection of West McNab and North Pine Island roads and overlooks the Colony West Golf Club.

SEE ALSO: SL Green Buying 500 Park Office Condo From Morgan Stanley for $130M

The 120-room hotel was completed in 2023, according to property records. The sale price amounts to just under $192,000 per room.

An affiliate of Hollywood-based AD1 Global sold the property to an entity managed by George Nediyakalayil, the CEO of Northbrook, Ill.-based Gas Depot Oil Company, according to state corporate records.

Last year, Nediyakalayil paid $29 million for a hotel near Miami International Airport.

In the Tamarac sale, NWL 2016 Evergreen of Miami Beach provided a $19.85 million mortgage to the buyer, according to public records.

The mortgage and the deed became public Thursday.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.

6800 NW 88th Avenue, Colony West Golf Club, Fairfield Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Northwest, George Nediyakalayil, AD1 Global, Marriott
Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Green; 500 Park Avenue.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

SL Green Buying 500 Park Office Condo From Morgan Stanley for $130M

By Nicholas Rizzi
Continental Realty's VP of Acquisitions, Ari Abramson; Dartmoor Place at Oxford Square, Hanover, Md.
Investments & Sales  ·  Residential
Maryland

Continental Realty Buys Maryland Multifamily Property for $87M

By Nick Trombola
Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green Realty Corp; Shingo Tsuji, President and CEO of Mori Building Co., Ltd; and One Vanderbilt.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Japanese Developer Mori Takes 11% Stake in One Vanderbilt at an Over $4B Valuation

By Amanda Schiavo