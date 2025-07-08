Leases   ·   Office Leases

Cloud Data Firm Ardoq Relocating to 443 Park Avenue South

By July 8, 2025 1:01 pm
Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, and 443 Park Avenue South.
Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, and 443 Park Avenue South.

A cloud data platform is moving a short distance in Midtown South after signing a 7,629-square-foot lease.

The data firm known as Ardoq moved from its current offices at 460 Park Avenue South to Koeppel Rosen’s 443 Park Avenue South, just across the street, where it took prebuilt space on the second floor, according to the landlord.

The tenant signed a three-year deal, which closed in late May, and asking rent in the building was $48 per square foot, according to Koeppel Rosen. Ardoq is already occupying the space.

“The company was attracted to the fully built-out and furnished space, which allowed for a quick and seamless move-in,” Max Koeppel, director of leasing for Koeppel Rosen, said in a statement.

Koeppel represented the landlord in-house while Hannah Gerard and Jason Pollen of CBRE negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

443 Park Avenue South  was built in 1910 on the corner of Park Avenue South and East 30th Street. Other tenants in the 11-story building include software firm LMI, which renewed its 3,507-square-foot lease in April, and JAGR Holdings, owner of the Joe Coffee Company chain, which recently signed a deal to expand its headquarters from 1,530 square feet on the sixth floor to 3,424 square feet on the 10th floor.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

443 Park Avenue South, Hannah Gerard, jason pollen, Max Koeppel, Ardoq, CBRE, Koeppel Rosen
