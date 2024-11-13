Finance  ·  Construction
Texas

Dwight Capital Lends $35M on Dallas-Area Apartment Project

By November 13, 2024 1:52 pm
reprints
Brandon Baksh and Brian Lee of Dwight Capital, and a rendering of the Millennium Village apartment in Garland, Texas.
Brandon Baksh and Brian Lee of Dwight Capital, and a rendering of the Millennium Village apartment in Garland, Texas. PHOTOS: Courtesy Dwight Capital

Dallas development firm Pinnacle Facility Engineering has secured $35.2 million of construction financing to build a multifamily complex in Garland, Texas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital closed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 221(d)(4) loan for Millennium Village, a 199-unit apartment community slated to break ground soon in the suburb just outside of Dallas. 

SEE ALSO: Forman Capital Supplies $114M Construction Loan for Naples Condos

The transaction was originated by Dwight’s Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee.

The loan includes a green mortgage insurance premium reduction of 0.25 percent since the property is slated to receive National Green Building Standard bronze certification.

Located at 1502 Beltline Road 15 miles northeast of Downtown Dallas, Millennium Village is composed of 17 studio apartments, 132 one-bedroom units, 35 two-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom townhomes spread across 4.5 acres. Property amenities will include a clubhouse, a fitness center, a pool, a rooftop lounge and electric vehicle charging stations. 

“Each member at Pinnacle has contributed their unique talents and relentless effort to bring this development forward,” William Tsao, president of Pinnacle Facility Engineering, said in a statement. “As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to continuing our relationship with the team at Dwight Capital.”

Yee said in a statement, “It has been great working with William and the team at Pinnacle and we look forwarded to continue growing our relationship with their team.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Brandon Baksh, Brian Yee, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, William Tsao, Dwight Capital, Pinnacle Facility Engineering
Pictured from left are Forman Capital's Scott Mehlman, Brett Forman and Ben Jacobson.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Forman Capital Supplies $114M Construction Loan for Naples Condos

By Andrew Coen
Westwood Financial Chief Financial Officer Juyuan Wei and CEO Mark Bratt, and Plaza Del Rio in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Finance
National

Westwood Financial Secures $70M Term Loan

By Nick Trombola
Douglas Jemal, founder of Douglas Development Corporation; PNC Bank Center office property in Wilmington, Delaware
Finance  ·  Refinance
Delaware

Bank of Montreal Supplies $36M Refi on Delaware Office Building

By Andrew Coen