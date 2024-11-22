Debt Broker Drew Anderman Leaves Meridian for CBRE

Drew Anderman has exited Meridian Capital Group for CBRE (CBRE), marking the latest in a large string of high-profile brokers to leave Meridian.

Anderman, who joined Meridian in January 2014 from Walker & Dunlop, resigned from his position as senior managing director, according to a source familiar with the move. Commercial Mortgage Alert first reported Anderman’s exit and move to rival brokerage CBRE.

Prior to Meridian, Anderman helped open W&D’s New York City office in 2009. He told CO in 2019 that Meridian’s founder, Ralph Herzka, played a large role in convincing him to join the brokerage during a lunch just before Thanksgiving in 2023.

“Ralph is a convincing individual … he said a number of things that resonated with me,” Anderman previously said.

Recently, Anderman helped broker $45.75 million in construction financing to build a multifamily property in North Carolina and $103 million in mezzanine financing for a multifamily portfolio in the south.

Before W&D, Anderman held commercial mortgage-backed securities roles at Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and CIBC.

It was not immediately clear what Anderman’s role would be at CBRE. But he will join former colleague Judah Hammer, who also left Meridian for CBRE earlier this year to become its executive vice president for national debt origination, one of many top executives to depart Meridian this year.

After a loan brokered by Meridian on behalf of Freddie Mac was called into question, Herzka stepped down from his CEO role in March and was replaced by Brian Brooks, a former general counsel at Fannie Mae and acting controller of the currency. This kick-started a mass exodus of exits from the brokerage, including the firm’s former president Yoni Goodman, who left in June.

“Meridian has recently undergone significant leadership changes, which have brought some transitions,” A Meridian spokesperson said Friday. “In the case of Drew Anderman, we are pleased that his senior team has chosen to remain with us, ensuring continuity and strength as we move forward with our focus on achieving a successful and prosperous 2025.”

Goodman joined former Meridian senior managing directors Seth Grossman and Ronnie Levine, who both departed the firm in the summer, to create a new investment firm Green Pine Real Estate. In October, Morris Betesh, another senior managing director at Meridian, departed with 12 team members to form a new capital markets advisory platform named Arrow Real Estate Advisors, as CO first reported at the time.

Other top brokers Meridian has lost this year include Adam Hakim, James Murad, Tal Savariego and Hammer.

The wave of exits at Meridian followed Freddie Mac placing a ban on the brokerage from doing deals through lenders that are Freddie Mac seller-servicers. The ban is scheduled to be lifted in January with conditions

Officials at CBRE did not immediately return a request for comment.

