Keystone National Supplies $46M Construction Loan for N.C. Apartments

South Florida-based developer Volta Global has sealed $45.75 million of construction financing to build a multifamily asset in North Carolina, Commercial Observer can first report.

Keystone National provided the fixed-rate loan on Volta’s planned Patrick’s Pointe project in Southern Pines, N.C.

Meridian Capital Group arranged the transaction with a team led by Drew Anderman, Eddie Haber and Sheya Lundner.

Located on West Rhode Island Avenue in Southern Pines, Patrick’s Pointe will comprise 240 garden-style apartments and 26 two-story townhomes.

The property’s amenities will include a community clubhouse, a fitness center, a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a golf simulator, a dog park, a kids play area and outdoor fire pits. It will also feature 30 garage units with ChargePoint electric vehicle chargers.

Volta has been active with a number of projects in the Carolinas. Its portfolio is largely concentrated in multifamily, self-storage and hospitality properties primarily in the Southeast U.S. and Europe.

Officials at Keystone National and Volta Global did not immediately return requests for comment.

