Finance  ·  Construction
North Carolina

Keystone National Supplies $46M Construction Loan for N.C. Apartments

By March 13, 2024 3:54 pm
A rendering for Volta Global's planned Patrick’s Pointe project in Southern Pines, N.C. Photo: Meridian Capital Group

South Florida-based developer Volta Global has sealed $45.75 million of construction financing to build a multifamily asset in North Carolina, Commercial Observer can first report. 

Keystone National provided the fixed-rate loan on Volta’s planned Patrick’s Pointe project in Southern Pines, N.C. 

SEE ALSO: Virginia Housing, Freddie Mac Provide $67M to Build Affordable Housing Complex

Meridian Capital Group arranged the transaction with a team led by Drew Anderman, Eddie Haber and Sheya Lundner

Located on West Rhode Island Avenue in Southern Pines, Patrick’s Pointe will comprise 240 garden-style apartments and 26 two-story townhomes.

The property’s amenities will include a community clubhouse, a fitness center, a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a golf simulator, a dog park, a kids play area and outdoor fire pits. It will also feature 30 garage units with ChargePoint electric vehicle chargers.

Volta has been active with a number of  projects in the Carolinas. Its portfolio is largely concentrated in multifamily, self-storage and hospitality properties primarily in the Southeast U.S. and Europe.

Officials at Keystone National and Volta Global did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

