Continuum Downsizes Housing Project Next to Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Ian Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company has reached a deal with the New York City Council to downsize its housing project across the street from the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

The deal approved by local Councilmember Crystal Hudson this week involves a rezoning of the land at 962-972 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights for Continuum’s proposed residential tower, The Real Deal reported.

Eichner agreed to a shorter, 355-unit building after his initial plans for a taller, 475-unit property were opposed due to concerns the 39-story towers in the original proposal would block sunlight from reaching the Botanic Garden across Washington Avenue, according to TRD.

The building will also have a 10-degree slope to ensure the Botanic Garden’s plants receive light.

In return for agreeing to the modifications, Continuum will be allowed to use the city’s “workforce housing” option in its plans for the building, which means 30 percent of the apartments — or 106 units — will be affordable to households earning 115 percent of the area median income, TRD reported.

Spokespeople for Continuum, the City Council and the Botanic Garden did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal represents a stark change from Eichner’s initial plans in 2017 for two 39-story towers at the site. City officials opposed those plans as out of scale for the area, and Continuum ultimately lost its bid to buy the property from Zev Golombeck for $42 million, TRD reported.

Now, through a union pension fund, Continuum will build its adjusted project on the lot, which will include parking and 8,500 square feet of retail, according to the outlet.

