Harlem Rezoning That Could Spur 1,000 Apartments Advances

The New York City Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises and its Committee on Land Use voted Thursday to approve a rezoning for the One45 for Harlem project, which could bring 1,000 new housing units to Harlem — 338 of them designated affordable — if approved by the full council.

Plans for the development at West 145th Street and Lenox Avenue date to 2022. Then-Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan strongly objected, believing it did not bring enough units that were affordable to the lowest-income New Yorkers. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum withdrew his application for the project prior to a council vote then. (The full council usually defers to the local member on land-use issues).

SEE ALSO: MTA Looks to Take Over East Harlem Properties for Second Avenue Subway Project

The project, now known as One45 for Harlem, will occupy three buildings. The largest building will include 126 units affordable for those earning 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) along with 376 market-rate units. A second building will offer 122 units to those earning 80 percent of AMI and 286 market-rate units. The third building will feature 90 units of affordable senior housing.

The project will also come with an $8.8 million renovation of the Brigadier General Charles Young Playground at West 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, as well as the creation of a 23,000-square-foot technology center with community rooms; 30,000 square feet of commercial, retail and community space; and various job training, apprenticeship, and internship programs.

The project now goes to the City Planning Commission for scope approval, and will then come for a final vote before the full council.

“At a moment when New Yorkers in every neighborhood desperately need more affordable homes, the council is confronting this crisis by approving the creation of new housing that meets the needs of our diverse communities,” Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said in a statement. “As residents are facing an affordability crisis that makes it harder to live in our city, it remains critical that our city takes action to build housing and help working families stay in New York.”

The project will stop the “flight” of middle-class Harlem residents from the neighborhood according to a statement from Yusef Salaam, who now represents the area on the City Council.

“One45 will allow generations of Harlemites to remain in the city by providing quality, permanent, affordable housing,” he said. “This outcome creates much-needed affordable housing, good-paying jobs, and opportunities for the next generation to grow and prosper, setting the bar for the quality and types of developments we see in Harlem moving forward.”

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.