A Los Angeles design studio founded amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expanding its operations to a bigger office south of the Hollywood Hills.

Canyon Creative Design, founded in 2021 by Kasandra Rafter, has signed a lease for about 15,000 square feet across two adjacent buildings at 6165 and 6121 Santa Monica Boulevard. NAI Capital’s Jared Swedelson represented landlord Cole Commercial in the deal, while Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)‘s Phil Missig represented Canyon Creative.

Canyon Creative currently uses 4,000 square feet at 3940 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, in Tarzana, Calif., though its footprint at that space is unclear. The firm is moving to the new buildings in Hollywood to make room for more projects.

The design firm will take 7,220 square feet at 6165 Santa Monica Boulevard, built in 1932, and 7,130 square feet at 6121 Santa Monica Boulevard, built in 1952, according to the Business Journals. The former was originally used as a Hollywood prop house and horse stables, while the latter was at one point used as production space for talk show “Dr. Phil” for 21 seasons, Swedelson told Commercial Observer.

Swedelson added that the buildings’ vintage makes them unique from other creative offices in Hollywood due to their original use as warehouse space, with features such as high ceilings.

“Our new building in Hollywood is a significant upgrade and reflects Canyon Creative’s growing interior design business,” Michael Rafter, Canyon Creative CEO, told Commercial Observer via email. “The space will feature a studio space, e-commerce business operations, and soon-to-be launched studio retail location.”

A representative for Cole Commercial did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cole Commercial has been busy in Hollywood in recent months. In addition to the Canyon Creative leases, the landlord also inked in September an 8,000-square-foot deal for New York-based nonprofit Fountain House, at 6150 Santa Monica Boulevard, and earlier this week a 9,380-square-foot office lease to the Getty Family at 1715 North Gower Street, according to Swedelson, who also brokered those deals.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.