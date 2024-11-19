Buck Mason Signs 3K-SF Lease in SoHo for Seventh NYC Outpost

A rugged-chic menswear brand is replacing J. Crew subsidiary Madewell in the retail space at 486 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

Menswear chain Buck Mason has signed a lease for 3,250 square feet on the ground level of the SoHo building owned by Tri-Star Equities, where asking rent is $1.5 million per year, according to landlord brokers Judson CRE. The length of the lease was not disclosed.

The store is expected to open what will be its seventh location in New York City sometime in the second half of 2025, according to Judson CRE.

Nicholas Judson and Wendy McDonald of Judson CRE handled the deal for the landlord while Michael Leifer of Runyon New York negotiated on behalf of Buck Mason. Leifer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Buck Mason has 38 retail locations throughout the U.S., mainly in major cities such as Dallas, Chicago and Miami.

The brand was started in Los Angeles in 2013 after Erik Allen Ford and Sasha Koeh acquired the Mohnton Knitting Mills factory in Pennsylvania, which they later renamed the Buck Mason Knitting Mills.

The factory produces fabrics for its ​​T-shirts, jeans, blazers, chino pants and button-down shirts there. On the Buck Mason website, T-shirts retail for $45, collared shirts start at $118, and a pair of jeans will set a man back anywhere from $175 to $278.

Buck Mason’s seventh NYC home will be in the SoHo building built in 1883 that Tri-Star bought, along with the connected 484 Broadway, for $23.5 million from Vornado Realty Trust in 2022, as CO previously reported.

