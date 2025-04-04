Affinius Capital Refis Boston Apartments With $212M Loan

A joint venture between Blue Vista and Cabot, Cabot & Forbes has sealed a $212 million debt package to refinance a recently built Boston multifamily asset, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the senior loan and Siguler Guff & Company supplied mezzanine debt on the sponsorship’s 555-unit the Overlook at St. Gabriels property in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood. The development opened in June 2020 at the site of the former St. Gabriels monastery and church.

“The Overlook at St. Gabriels is one of the highest-quality apartment communities in Boston’s Brighton submarket and ideally located near top universities such as Boston College, Boston University and Northeastern University,” Perry Katz, senior vice president at Affinius Capital, said in a statement. “The development is well amenitized and expected to continue attracting young professionals and graduate students seeking premier housing options.”

Located at 161-185 Washington Street six miles from Downtown Boston, the Overlook at St. Gabriels consists of 163 studios, 169 one-bedroom apartments, 190 two-bedroom units, 32 three-bedroom layouts and one rental with four bedrooms. Community amenities include a fitness center, dual two-story parking garages, a game room, a business center, coworking space, a café and a putting green.

Officials at Blue Vista and Cabot, Cabot, & Forbes and Siguler Guff & Company did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com