Law Firm Barros & Errázuriz Takes 3K SF at 106 West 56th Street

A private equity shop and a law firm each signed leases to open their first ​​New York City offices at Savanna’s 106 West 56th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Chile-based law firm Barros & Errázuriz signed the largest of the two deals in the building, also known as The Six, with a five-year, 3,051-square-foot lease on the 14th floor, according to the landlord.

Meanwhile, Zachert Private Equity North America took 2,483 square feet of prebuilt space on the 20th floor of the 26-story building between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue, according to the landlord. The length of the lease was not disclosed.

Asking rent in the building ranges between $130 and $175 per square foot, Savanna said.

“The majority of our tenants at The Six are already established elsewhere in the U.S. or the world, or have spun out of another firm, and are using our high-end boutique offering as a new home base in New York City,” Kerry Powers, managing director at Savanna, said in a statement. “The market has responded well to The Six since inception, as the building was introduced in the midst of New York’s flight-to-quality trend and captured pent-up demand for the highest-quality office spaces.”

CBRE (CBRE)’s Peter Turchin, Caroline Merck, Brad Auerbach and Hannah Gerard represented Savanna in the deal while Jared Freede and Eric Deutsch, also from CBRE, negotiated on behalf of Barros & Errázuriz. Gerard also handled the deal for Zachert.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the “boutique” office building include Politan Capital, Electra USA, Arkhouse Management, CommonWealth Partners, TCG Crossover and FitzWalter Capital.

CommonWealth and TCG were part of a cohort of new tenants that signed deals for about 8,000 square feet in November 2021, CO reported at the time.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.