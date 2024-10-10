Pilates studio SLT and health care facility Tribeca Pediatrics are moving into Slate Property Group’s 610 Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

SLT signed a 15-year lease for 2,500 square feet, while Tribeca Pediatrics signed a 10-year lease for 2,100 square feet at the former hardware store, which will be split into two separate retail units, according to broker KSR. The asking rent for each deal was $110 per square foot.

“We’re thrilled to welcome both SLT and Tribeca Pediatrics to 610 Columbus Avenue,” KSR’s Dorel Melloul, who brokered the deals for the landlord along with Marc Sitt, said in a statement.

“These two brands bring a unique synergy to the neighborhood, blending wellness and family care in a way that perfectly complements the Upper West Side’s vibrant community,” Melloul added.

KSR’s David Green and Daniel Kestenbaum brokered the deal for SLT, while Augenbaum Realty’s Josh Augenbaum and Murray Mizrachi represented Tribeca Pediatrics.

“With this upscale building and area, a tenant such as Tribeca is the right caliber tenant for all of the pediatric needs in the area,” Augenbaum said in a statement to CO. “The quality care they provide is unparalleled.”

Spokespeople for SLT, Tribeca and Slate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The leases represent new locations for SLT and Tribeca, which both already have multiple spots open across New York City’s boroughs, as well as New Jersey, according to their websites. SLT is also set to soon open a studio at 200 Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights.

The two tenants have not yet moved into their new Upper West Side spaces between West 89th and 90th streets. The sites were previously occupied by hardware store Brickman’s Ace Hardware.

