Textile Firm SL Home Fashions Expands to 10K SF at 230 Fifth Avenue

Textile company SL Home Fashions has renewed and expanded its office and showroom space at GFP Real Estate’s 230 Fifth Avenue.

SL Home, which creates and sells home textiles across the U.S., has signed a six-year lease renewal for 10,176 square feet on the 14th floor of the 20-story building, also known as New York MarketCenter, according to GFP. The company moved into the showroom space in 2013, according to Home Textiles Today.

The lease represents an expansion for SL Home, which previously occupied 8,486 square feet at the property, which stretches the length of West 27th Street between Fifth Avenue and Broadway just northwest of Madison Square Park. SL Home took an additional 1,690 square feet as part of the new deal, GFP said.

Asking rents at the building are approximately $56 per square foot, according to GFP.

SL Home’s lease was part of seven new deals recently completed at the 465,000-square-foot 230 Fifth Avenue, GFP said.

“We are thrilled to announce the seven new lease renewals and expansions at 230 Fifth Avenue, a building that remains nearly 100 percent leased,” GFP’s Harvey Richer, who represented the landlord and tenants in each of the deals along with Jane Gural-Senders, said in a statement.

“Demand remains extremely high — our tenants continue to grow and expand their showroom spaces within the building,” Richer added. “We are proud that GFP can support these companies’ ongoing success and accommodate their evolving needs.”

The six other leases at 230 Fifth Avenue were textile firm Taram Textiles for 3,241 square feet, fabrics exporter Faze Three Limited for 2,923 square feet, marketing company Harper Group for 3,022 square feet, textile manufacturer Afroze for 1,580 square feet, designer EverGrace Home for 3,528 square feet, and wholesale distributor Direct Home Textiles Group for 3,000 square feet.

Other tenants of the tower include 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar, which signed a 12-year renewal for its 32,050-square-foot rooftop restaurant and lounge in July; marketing firm Arroya Studio, which signed a lease for 4,245 square feet on the 12th floor in May 2023; and Turkish fabric company Maisonette Tekstil, which took 3,989 square feet on the 13th floor also in May 2023.

