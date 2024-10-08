Investments & Sales  ·  Residential
Virginia

Shoreham Capital Buys NoVA Apartments for $51M

By October 8, 2024 2:18 pm
reprints
Shoreham Capital Managing Partner Doug Faron and Infinity Apartment Homes in Arlington, Va.
Shoreham Capital Managing Partner Doug Faron and Infinity Apartment Homes in Arlington, Va. PHOTOS: Courtesy Shoreham Capital

South Florida-based Shoreham Capital can’t seem to get enough of Northern Virginia.

The firm spent $51 million to acquire the 227-unit Infinity Apartment Homes at 955 South Columbus Street, Commercial Observer can first report. The seller was Alexandria, Va.-based Capital Investment Advisors, according to property records. 

SEE ALSO: Kushner Companies Sells Off More East Village Walk-Ups for $38M

To finance the acquisition, Cameron Chalfant and Tyler Johnson of Marcus & Millichap (MMI)’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) arranged a $35 million Fannie Mae (FNMA) loan on behalf of Shoreham Capital.

“Infinity presents a unique value-add opportunity with significant upside potential through targeted renovations that will enhance the property’s appeal and overall performance,” Doug Faron, managing partner at Shoreham, said in a statement.

Robert Dean and Jonathan Greenberg of IPA represented the seller in the deal, while Johnson represented Shoreham. 

A spokesperson for Capital Investment Advisors did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Multifamily complexes in NoVA are selling like hotcakes lately. Eagle Rock Properties in late August got its hands on a 244-unit development in West Springfield, Va., about 12 miles west of Alexandria, while earlier that same month Atlanta-based investment firm Cortland spent $104 million on a 298-unit property in Crystal City, not far from Amazon’s HQ2 campus. 

Even Shoreham is a repeat customer. The firm, along with Bridge Investment Group, in late March landed $157 million in Fannie Mae financing for a sprawling 1,180-unit community at 140 South Van Dorn Street in Alexandria. The deal was Shoreham’s first in Northern Virginia. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com

955 South Columbus Street, Cameron Chalfant, Doug Faron, Infinity Apartment Homes, Jonathan Greenberg, Robert Dean, Tyler Johnson, Capital Investment Advisors, Fannie Mae, Institutional Property Advisors, Marcus & Millichap, Shoreham Capital
Kushner Companies' CEO Laurent Morali and 333 East 9th Street.
Investments & Sales  ·  Mixed Use
New York City

Kushner Companies Sells Off More East Village Walk-Ups for $38M

By Mark Hallum
From left, Morgan Group's Stan D. Levy, Michael S. Morgan, and Alan Patton.
Investments & Sales  ·  Conversion
Florida

Vacant South Florida Macy’s to be Replaced by Apartments

By Jeff Ostrowski
Amancio López Seijas, president Hotusa Group, and 1400 Ocean Drive, Miami.
Investments & Sales  ·  Hotels
Florida

Barcelona Investor Buys Historic Miami Beach Hotel for $20M

By Julia Echikson