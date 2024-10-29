Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Software Company Optimove Takes 10K SF at 1407 Broadway

By October 29, 2024 4:05 pm
A photo of the building at 1407 Broadway.
1407 BROADWAY. PHOTO: PropertyShark

Software company Optimove is moving its office to Shorenstein Properties1407 Broadway.

Optimove, which bills itself as a “customer-led marketing platform,” signed an eight-year sublease with asset management firm Lazard for 10,343 square feet on the fourth floor of the 43-story Midtown tower, according to Nomad Group’s Matthew DeRose, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with William Janetschek. Asking rent was $70 per square foot, DeRose said.

The deal represents a relocation for Optimove, which had its previous office at 185 Madison Avenue, according to DeRose. The company has already moved into its new spot.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Connor Daugstrup, Justin Royce and Tara Stacom brokered the deal for the landlord. A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes after Shorenstein’s 911,896-square-foot building, built in 1950 and just south of Times Square, experienced a 73 percent plunge in value since its loan originated in 2019, as Commercial Observer reported in June.

When Shorenstein secured the $350 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan in November 2019, the building had an appraised value of $510 million. Shorenstein defaulted on that loan last year and it was sent to special servicing, CO reported.

In June, the building’s appraised value was lowered to $136 million. 

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

