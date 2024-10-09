Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

NYC Housing Preservation Renews 27K-SF Offices in the Upper East Side

By October 9, 2024 1:18 pm
reprints
Adolfo Carrión Jr., Commissioner of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and 104 East 107th Street.
Adolfo Carrión Jr., Commissioner of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and 104 East 107th Street. PHOTOS: Observer file photo; Courtesy PropertyShark

New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) is planning to stick around the Upper East Side a little bit longer.

The department’s Office of Enforcement and Neighborhood Services Emergency Operations Division has signed a two-year renewal for its 27,147-square-foot office space spread out across the entire fourth and fifth floors of 105 East 106th Street and part of the fourth floor of 104 East 107th Street, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), which handles leasing for the city.

SEE ALSO: West Side Montessori School Opening 11K-SF Pre-K Campus at 212 West 95th Street

The renewal was already approved by the City Planning Commission and will last through Sept. 30, 2026, at an annual rent of $1.1 million, according to The City Record.

HPD has been a tenant in the two connected buildings — owned by WMC Associates since at least 1993, according to DCAS.

There were no brokers involved in the renewal, DCAS said. A representative for WMC could not immediately be reached for comment.

Other current tenants of 105 East 106th Street include Fresenius Kidney Care City Dialysis and video production company Metropolis Studios.

Meanwhile, at 104 East 107th Street, current tenants include the New York Police Department’s Manhattan North Traffic Enforcement Unit and nursing agency Settlement Health.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

104 East 107th Street, 105 East 106th Street, Department of City Planning, New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development
Justin DiMare, Executive Managing Director at Newmark, and Dahlia at 212 West 95th Street.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

West Side Montessori School Opening 11K-SF Pre-K Campus at 212 West 95th Street

By Isabelle Durso
Rudin Management co-CEOs Michael Rudin and Samantha Rudin Earls and One Battery Park Plaza.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Law Firm Sacks & Sacks Signs 10K-SF Lease at One Battery Park Plaza

By Mark Hallum
Eric Gonzalez, Brooklyn District Attorney and 147 41st Street.
Leases  ·  Industrial Leases
New York City

Brooklyn DA’s Records Management Division Takes 52K-SF Storage Space in Industry City

By Isabelle Durso