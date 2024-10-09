NYC Housing Preservation Renews 27K-SF Offices in the Upper East Side

New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) is planning to stick around the Upper East Side a little bit longer.

The department’s Office of Enforcement and Neighborhood Services’ Emergency Operations Division has signed a two-year renewal for its 27,147-square-foot office space spread out across the entire fourth and fifth floors of 105 East 106th Street and part of the fourth floor of 104 East 107th Street, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), which handles leasing for the city.

The renewal was already approved by the City Planning Commission and will last through Sept. 30, 2026, at an annual rent of $1.1 million, according to The City Record.

HPD has been a tenant in the two connected buildings — owned by WMC Associates — since at least 1993, according to DCAS.

There were no brokers involved in the renewal, DCAS said. A representative for WMC could not immediately be reached for comment.

Other current tenants of 105 East 106th Street include Fresenius Kidney Care City Dialysis and video production company Metropolis Studios.

Meanwhile, at 104 East 107th Street, current tenants include the New York Police Department’s Manhattan North Traffic Enforcement Unit and nursing agency Settlement Health.

