Fintech Firm Maybern Signs 11K-SF Lease at 10 Astor Place

A fintech company is going from SoHo to NoHo.

Maybern has signed a three-year, 11,000-square-foot lease at GFP Real Estate’s 10 Astor Place and will relocate from 598 Broadway, according to the landlord.

GFP declined to provide the asking rent, but average asking rent in Downtown Manhattan was $57.08 per square foot in the third quarter of 2024, according to a report from CBRE.

“Astor Place stands out as a distinctive, boutique office building, featuring loft-style spaces that combine historic character with modern features,” GFP’s Neith Stone said in a statement. “The property offers a unique floor plate ideal for single-floor occupancy, and original architectural elements such as exposed brick walls and elegant arched windows. These features are complemented by contemporary buildouts, creating an environment that resonates with forward-thinking companies.”

Stone represented GFP in-house in the deal along with Robert Silver, Anthony Sciacca and Brittany Silver of Newmark (NMRK). Jonathan Franzel and Leo Koné, also of Newmark, handled negotiations on behalf of Maybern.

A spokesperson for Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ross Mechanic, the co-founder and CEO of Maybern, said the seven-story, neo-Grecian office building that dates to 1876 and was renovated in 2021, will help it attract talent and grow its headcount.

Other tenants in the building include Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, which signed a ground-floor lease for its first New York City location in April 2022, as well as software company Force Therapeutics, which still lists the building’s third floor as its address.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.