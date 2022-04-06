Raising Cane’s to Open One of Its First NYC Outposts in NoHo

By April 6, 2022 5:20 pm
reprints
10 Astor Place. Photo: Google Street View

Fast food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open its first New York City location at 10 Astor Place.

Raising Cane’s — which has 615 restaurants in 32 states — signed a 20-year lease for 4,358 square feet of corner space in the building owned by GFP Real Estate, taking over from Walgreens, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Home Depot Takes 1.1M-SF in Southern California

“Raising Cane’s … wanted convenient, well-trafficked locations for their newest expansions,”  Donna Vogel, senior managing director of GFP, said in a statement.

The Texas-based chain plans to open 100 locations across the country this year, including its New York City debut with a 4,500-square-foot Times Square outpost, QSR Magazine reported.

Corey Zolcinski, Patrick Smith and Erin Grace of JLL represented the chicken joint in the Astor Place deal. Ross Kaplan and Will Chaplin of Newmark handled it for GFP alongside Vogel.

Asking rents were not disclosed, and JLL declined to comment.

Built in 1876 by architect Griffith Thomas, 10 Astor Place was designed in the neo-Grecian style for industrial use by a printing company. The renovated space offers a modern lobby and loft-like spaces, according to GFP.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
Ontario Ranch Community is located at SEC Eucalyptus Avenue and Euclid Avenue in Ontario, Calif.
Leases  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

Home Depot Takes 1.1M SF in Southern California

By Greg Cornfield
The strip mall building with a stretch of rectangular, second-floor windows at 7000 Austin Street.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Summit Health Opening 12K SF ENT Center in Forest Hills

By Celia Young
Northbridge Centre.
Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Flex Office Provider Quest Workspaces Doubles West Palm Beach Location

By Julia Echikson