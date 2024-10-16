Students in Dumbo, Brooklyn, can soar to new heights now that after-school tutor Lindamood-Bell signed a lease for 3,253 square feet at 203 Jay Street.

Lindamood-Bell, which has been providing children and adults with math, reading and comprehension assistance for over 35 years, is relocating its Brooklyn learning center to the building’s fourth floor after signing an eight-year lease, according to tenant broker Tri State Commercial Realty.

Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

The Jay Street building will be the program’s new Brooklyn location once it moves its learning center from its current spot half a mile away at 185 Montague Street, Tri State said. The bulk of the organization’s 60 learning centers are in North America, but Lindamood-Bell has a presence in London, as well as Sydney and Melbourne, Australia.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than helping a tenant find the perfect space after a two-year search,” Tri State’s Allison Portera, who represented Lindamood-Bell, said in an email statement. “Seeing their excitement and knowing we could bring their vision to life made the effort truly worthwhile.

“This space was best laid out for their program and was essentially already built out, whereas other locations we viewed were raw spaces and wouldn’t meet their timeline,” Portera added.

Alexander Benisatto, Brad Gerla and Lauren Schott from CBRE (CBRE), who represented the landlord, declined to comment.

Some of 203 Jay Street’s other tenants include Paycom, Lifestance Health and Morgan & Morgan, according to VTS.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.





