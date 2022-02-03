Miami’s E11EVEN Condo Nabs $149M Construction Loan From Starwood

The party never stops at the E11EVEN-branded condominium. The joint venture developing the tower in Miami’s Park West scored a $148.5 million construction loan, property records show.

E11EVEN is one of Miami’s hottest nightclubs, where hit makers Diplo, 50 Cent, Cardi B and Nas performed this past year.

The trio behind the club, Dennis DeGori, Marc Roberts and Michael Simkins, partnered with Property Market Group (PMG) to develop a condo and hotel tower at 20 Northeast 11th Street, across the street from E11EVEN. In tandem with the financing, E11EVEN Partners sold the 27,875-square-foot lot to PMG for $16 million.

The loan from Barry Sternlicht‘s Starwood Property Trust will go towards the construction of the first phase, which broke ground last November and is slated for completion in 2023, a spokesperson for PMG told Commercial Observer.

The first phase will consist of a 65-story building with 375 apartments, all of which are already sold and can be turned into hotel units at the owners’ discretion. Amenities will include a wellness center curated by Deepak Chopra, a food hall, a casino-style sports lounge and another E11EVEN club on the 11th floor.

Following the success of the first tower, the joint venture launched a second phase, E11EVEN Residences Beyond, which will break ground later this year. Controversial YouTube stars, brothers Logan and Jake Paul, are purchasing that condo’s two penthouses.

