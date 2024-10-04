A wholesaler of clothing and pet products is expanding at Adams & Company’s ​​48 West 37th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Wholesale merchandising company Isaac Morris Ltd. took another 8,707 square feet in the building it has occupied since 2019, bringing its total footprint to 40,508 square feet, according to the landlord.

Isaac Morris signed an 11-year lease for 23,050 square feet when it moved into the 18-story building five years ago, CO reported at the time. The company signed a seven-year deal for the new space, which had an asking rent of $42 per square foot, according to Adams & Company.

“Isaac Morris Ltd.’s continued expansion at 48 West 37th Street reflects the tenant’s remarkable growth and success, while reinforcing the building’s strategic ability to adapt to the evolving needs of thriving businesses,” David Levy, principal of Adams & Company, said in a statement. “Having been in the building since 2019, the tenant has been drawn to this space due to its location in the heart of the transit hub.”

Levy represented the landlord in-house while Isaac Morris did not have a broker.

Isaac Morris provides clothing to some of the biggest retailers in the country including Target, Urban Outfitters, Walmart, Hot Topic and Costco, according to its website.

Transit amenities near the Garment District building make it a competitive location for tenants, which include information technology services provider ASI System Integrated as well as office products and art supplies purveyor Columbia Omni, Levy said.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.