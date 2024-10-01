Dustin Stolly Exits Newmark

Dustin Stolly, who propelled Newmark (NMRK) into the nation’s top capital markets brokerage, has officially moved on from the firm after seven years, Commercial Observer has learned.

Stolly, who joined Newmark in 2017 after a decade at JLL, finalized his exit on Friday, sources told CO. He is considering opportunities at other firms or starting his own venture, according to sources familiar with the exit.

Newmark’s website no longer lists Stolly under its professionals.

A superstar broker, Stolly has been a consistent honoree on Commercial Observer’s Power Finance list over the years — and for good reason.

As co-president of debt and structured finance at Newmark with Jordan Roeschlaub, Stolly facilitated $29.1 billion of loans and $5.18 billion of equity for a 12-month period ending March 31, 2023, to earn a No. 5 ranking in last year’s annual Power Finance 50 list. Stolly and Roeschlaub also arranged $1.3 billion of loan sales during that period as interest rates began to spike.

Stolly and Roeschlaub also spearheaded Newmark’s push into equity raising for platform and programmatic joint ventures in early 2023. One of the fist deals to close under this initiative was Stolly and Roeschlaub arranging a $500 million JV partnership in March 2023 for Castle Park Investments targeting manufactured housing assets across the U.S.

Prior to arriving at Newmark in July 2017, Stolly closed $25 billion of capital markets transactions at JLL over the course of 10 years. He was managing director in the brokerage firm’s investment banking practice prior to departing in May 2017.

Stolly and Newmark did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com