Those who work in the commercial real estate sector know that the workplace is more than just a space for productivity — it’s a community where people spend a significant portion of their lives. And, while we do not often think about it, approximately 10,000 cardiac arrests occur in U.S. workplaces every year. Sadly, most employees aren’t trained to respond in any measurable way, limiting their chances to help save a life.

The American Heart Association is working to change this with its AHA New York City Heart Challenge, which seeks to teach everyone — from office workers to construction site employees — the skills and the confidence to administer high-quality CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) effectively.

Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest, while being able to locate and use an AED at work can also improve outcomes. Given the number of cardiac arrests annually in the workplace, a little preparation has the potential to save thousands of lives.

The AHA is a global leader in CPR and first aid education, training over 22 million people worldwide each year. This year, JLL (JLL) is helping lead the New York City real estate industry’s effort to support the association in its efforts to help our industry’s workers — and the wider community — live longer, healthier lives. Through this partnership, we hope to increase the number of trained individuals in corporate settings, ensuring that every workplace is equipped with the knowledge and the tools to respond in a cardiac emergency.

There are several easy ways to learn CPR at heart.org/nation.

– The basics of hands-only CPR can be learned via an AHA instructional video. It is a very simple two-step process. 1. Call 911 if you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse. 2. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song — “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees — that has 100 to 120 beats per minute.

– There is an easy 20-minute, home-based way to learn basic lifesaving skills with the CPR Anytime kits for infants, children and adults.

– A positive way to learn is to gather a group and find a nearby class for CPR, first aid and AED training.

– Similarly, you can make your workplace safer by forming a Heart Walk team and committing to CPR training for employees.

At JLL and other CRE offices around the tri-state region, employees are organizing fundraisers and hosting CPR training events. In March, JLL Director of Workplace Experience Keith Piro captained a JLL team that took part in CycleNation, a cycling event that emphasizes the importance of physical activity in heart disease prevention. It raised a remarkable $68,087 for stroke awareness.

Many more industry members will take part in May’s Wall Street Run & Heart Walk in a bid to raise funds for the AHA. Through its employee matching gift program, JLL will double funds raised by full-time employees for the AHA and its broader Nation of Lifesavers initiative, which aims to double cardiac arrest survival rates by 2030.

Heart disease affects millions, but with increased awareness, education and corporate engagement, more lives can be saved. The real estate industry’s support of the AHA is not just about fundraising — it’s about creating a culture where cardiovascular health is a priority, and where everyone has the knowledge and skills to make a difference.

To find out more about how you or your company can get involved, visit www.heart.org or contact the American Heart Association at 212-878-5900.

Peter Riguardi is chairman and president of JLL’s New York tri-state practice.