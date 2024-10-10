Marketing company The Brandtech Group has leased 15,500 square feet at SoHo’s 155 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Brandtech inked a 10-year lease for the entire 11th floor of the 15-story office building, a source with knowledge of the deal told CO. The asking rent was $85 per square foot, the source said.

The Avenue of the Americas property just off Spring Street is part of the 12-building Hudson Square Properties portfolio operated by Hines in a joint venture with Trinity Church Wall Street and Norges Bank, as CO previously reported.

Newmark (NMRK)’s David Falk, Jason Greenstein and Claire Koeppel brokered the deal for the tenant, while Peter Shimkin and Jonathan Franzel, also of Newmark, represented the landlords. Newmark declined to comment.

Brandtech, which helps brands’ marketing by using the latest technology, will relocate to the new SoHo address after moving from its previous office half a mile away at 568 Broadway, the source said. The deal closed this month.

Hines was selected as the operating manager for the 6 million-square-foot Hudson Square portfolio in 2016, according to its website. The buildings in the portfolio were redeveloped by Trinity — which has been their landlord for centuries — for new businesses.

Certain buildings in the portfolio — including 155 Avenue of the Americas, 75 Varick Street, 205 Hudson Street and 435 Hudson Street — are also now part of Hines’ SQ Collection, which provides tenants with coworking and event spaces.

Current office tenants of the 223,563-square-foot 155 Avenue of the Americas include online marketplace WhatNot, which signed a seven-year lease for 15,000 square feet on the 12th floor in November 2023, and music rights manager Downtown Music Holdings, which signed a long-term deal for 26,399 square feet on the top two floors in August 2019.

