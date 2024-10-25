Furniture company Anthony Lawrence-Belfair is taking space at Simone Development’s warehouse in the Bronx.

Lawrence-Belfair, which manufactures and repairs furniture and home goods, signed a 10-year lease for 25,214 square feet of warehouse space and 19,312 square feet of land at 1200 Zerega Avenue in the Bronx’s Unionport neighborhood, according to the landlord.

Asking rent was $25 per square foot for the building and $12 per square foot for the land, DY Realty’s Mathew Diana, who worked on the deal for Simone, told Commercial Observer.

The company will relocate from its current spot at 32-33 47th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, and use its new Bronx space for a showroom and studio, Simone said.

“With its strategic location, ample outdoor storage options and flexible space configurations, 1200 Zerega Avenue is an ideal fit for companies like Anthony Lawrence-Belfair,” Josh Gopan, vice president of leasing at Simone, said in a statement.

Simone’s warehouse between Ellis and Gleason avenues is close to the intersection of Hutchinson River Parkway, Cross Bronx Expressway and Bruckner Expressway, and six blocks south of the Zerega Avenue stop on the 6 train.

“The property offers quick and easy access to major highways and public transportation, making it a highly attractive choice for businesses looking to optimize their operations and better serve their customers,” Gopan said.

Diana and an in-house leasing team represented Simone in the deal, while Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Helen Paul and Exit Realty Premier’s Joseph Caputo brokered the deal for the tenant.

Caputo declined to comment, while spokespeople for Lawrence-Belfair and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Another tenant of 1200 Zerega Avenue is building material supplier Kamco Supply, which signed a lease for 57,544 square feet at the address in June 2023. Kamco uses the space to store and ship construction materials, as CO previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.