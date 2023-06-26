Building Material Supplier Kamco Signs 57K-SF Bronx Industrial Lease

Kamco Supply signed a lease for 57,544 square feet at 1200 Zerega Avenue in the Bronx where it will store and ship construction materials, according to landlord Simone Development.

Simone Development declined to provide the asking rent or the length of the lease for the warehouse.

The property in the Bronx’s Unionport neighborhood spans about 100,000 square feet with six drive-in doors, four loading docks, 16-foot ceiling heights and outdoor storage, according to the landlord. It has access to the nearby Bruckner Expressway, Cross Bronx Expressway and the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Kamco — which supplies construction material for commercial and residential buildings — currently has three locations in New York City, including one at 2401 Gleason Avenue in the Bronx.

“Modern and spacious warehouse space is in high demand in the New York metro area, and 1200 Zerega Avenue is extremely attractive to users like Kamco due to the rare combination of warehouse space and available land that is centrally located with immediate access to major highways,” Josh Gopan, vice president of leasing at Simone Development who repped the landlord in-house, said in a statement.



Mathew Diana of DY Realty negotiated on behalf of Kamco Supply in the deal. Diana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

