Worthe Real Estate Taps Chris Graham as New CIO

Worthe Real Estate Group is in the process of launching its first ever fund, and it has appointed a new chief investment officer to facilitate the process.

The Santa Monica-based developer has tapped Chris Graham, involved in deals totaling more than $50 billion throughout his career, as its new CIO. Graham brings nearly 30 years of investment and management experience to the firm, most recently serving as managing director for Blackstone’s real estate group, where he oversaw West Coast acquisitions.

Graham played a major role in several joint ventures during his time at Blackstone (BX), including the recapitalization of Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties’ Sunset Studios portfolio and Blackstone’s majority stake acquisition of Worthe’s 3.2 million-square-foot Burbank office portfolio in 2017 (which Worthe still manages). Graham also previously served in roles at J.P. Morgan and investment management firm the Archon Group.

“Attracting an industry leader with the background and expertise Chris brings is a crucial step as we look to launch our inaugural fund and expand our portfolio,” Jeff Worthe, Worthe Real Estate Group president, said in a statement.

In his new role at Worthe, Graham will oversee the launch of the firm’s inaugural fund, currently dubbed Worthe Fund 1, a general partner fund that will allow investing alongside Worthe to purchase, reposition or redevelop properties along the West Coast.

“We have a lot of conviction in high-quality assets in the office sector,” Worthe told Commercial Observer via email. “Leasing activity has picked up and employers are pushing more of the workforce back to work. This GP fund will be investing at a time when many are sitting on the sidelines. That’s the most exciting part.”

