A major plan to update and expand the iconic Television City studio complex in Los Angeles has won approval from the City Planning Commission following public input and design changeups.

The commission also rejected a series of appeals filed by groups opposing the studio expansion — including from Rick Caruso’s The Grove shopping mall, and the neighboring Original Farmers Market (both adjacent to Television City).

The studio complex, built in 1952, is the world’s first-ever purpose-built television production facility. Plans for the new billion-dollar revamp include over 1.7 million square feet of soundstages (increasing their number from eight to 15), production support space, office and retail space, as well as the retention of nearly 265,000 square feet, including four original soundstages built in the early 1950s. About 480,000 square feet will be razed to make way for the new spaces.

Hackman Capital Partners is behind the project, which it proposed in 2021 with an estimated $1.25 billion, having purchased the 25-acre property from CBS in 2018 for $750 million. Hackman specializes in the acquisition and renovation of studio spaces, among other asset types, and is the world’s largest independent owner and operator of production studios. The project is being designed by Foster + Partners and, if approved, completion is expected by 2028.

“We are grateful to the Planning Commission for their vote of approval, which will help to improve the Beverly/Fairfax neighborhood while keeping and creating thousands of good entertainment industry and ancillary jobs in Los Angeles,” Michael Hackman, Hackman Capital’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We are especially grateful to [L.A. City] Councilmember [Katy] Yaroslavsky for her direction and support, helping to guide refinements to the project in response to feedback raised by residents and stakeholders.”

The developer in April rolled out updates to its plan, guided by Yaroslavsky and public critiques. Changes include the elimination of a planned 15-story tower, the lowering of building heights along Fairfax Avenue, and committing to a mobility program to reduce neighborhood traffic congestion. It also includes a $6.4 million package for new area bike lanes, sidewalk repairs, updates to the nearby Pan Pacific Park, and other initiatives.

“In recent years, Los Angeles has faced significant challenges as film and television productions have increasingly shifted to cities like Las Vegas and Atlanta, and to other countries abroad,” Yaroslavsky said in a letter to the Planning Commission earlier this week. “The proposed expansion of Television City will help meet the industry’s growing demand for production space, keep valuable jobs in Los Angeles, and preserve the middle-class backbone that sustains our communities.”

The project enjoys the support of a number of locals, resident associations and industry/business groups, such as the Park La Brea Residents Association, Fairfax Business Association and Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, but does face opposition from other residents and groups who argue that the scope of the project is too large and would negatively affect the Fairfax area. One of the groups, Neighbors for Responsible TVC Development, delivered some 2,200 petition signatures from residents opposing the project to Yaroslavsky earlier this summer.

Yet a series of nine appeals filed by those groups, along with The Grove, the Original Farmers Market, Save Beverly Fairfax and Beverly Wilshire Homes Association — urging the Planning Commission to reject the project’s environmental report were unanimously denied by the commission.

“Opponents attempted to use deep pockets and political muscle to put private gain over the needs of the city, the media and construction jobs the TVC project would create, and the people in the entertainment industry who are the heartbeat of Los Angeles,” Zach Sokoloff, Television City senior vice president, said in a statement.

With Planning Commission approval, the project now heads to consideration from the L.A. City Council’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee. A final council vote is expected by the end of this year.

