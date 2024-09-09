Sephora Contours 6K-SF Lease at Brookfield’s Manhattan West

Very Important Beauties (VIB) will have another opportunity to earn their “rouge” status with Sephora applying the foundation for a new store in Manhattan West.

The beauty retailer signed a 6,200-square-foot lease with Brookfield Properties for retail space on the south side of Manhattan West Plaza, according to the landlord, which did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent. Manhattan West sits west of Ninth Avenue between West 31st and 33rd streets, between Hudson Yards and Madison Square Garden.

Average asking rent for Manhattan in the second quarter of 2024 was $716 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE. The deal was first reported by the New York Post.

“Sephora is the perfect match for Manhattan West, aligning with our vision to curate a mix of experiential and wellness-oriented retailers that fit into the daily lives of everyone who lives, works, and visits the neighborhood,” Jason Maurer, executive vice of president of national urban retail for Brookfield, said in a statement.

Sephora was represented by “beauty insiders” Virginia Pittarelli and Christine Jorge of Retail by MONA while Maurer, Elisa Young and Robin Dinkin handled negotiations for Brookfield in-house.

Retail by MONA declined to comment.

Other retail tenants at the 8-acre development, which opened in 2021, include P.J. Clarke’s, which signed a 7,500-square-foot lease for a fourth Manhattan location in June. Others include Italian eatery Ci Siamo by chef Hillary Sterling, Eastern Mediterranean restaurant Zou Zou’s, and Spanish restaurant Casa Dani.

