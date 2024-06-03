P.J. Clarke’s Opening Fourth Manhattan Location in Midtown West

P.J. Clarke’s is opening up a fourth Manhattan watering hole at Manhattan West, Brookfield Properties’ mixed-use shopping, dining, and entertainment complex on West 31st Street near Hudson Yards.

The pub chain, which started in 1884 at its longtime location at 915 Third Avenue, signed a 7,500-square-foot lease in the development, according to the landlord and the tenant. The new venue will be P.J. Clarke’s sixth location overall.

The landlord and tenant declined to disclose the terms of the deal, but average retail asking rent from 16 major corridors in Manhattan was $688 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report from CBRE.

“We felt this exciting, emerging area of the city could really use a tried-and-true neighborhood saloon, and we’re building P.J.’s largest bar yet to welcome in commuters, concertgoers, travelers, and our loyal standbys,” Philip Scotti, owner of P.J. Clarke’s, said in a statement.

Jason Maurer, Elisa Young, Claire Smith and Robin Dinkin represented Brookfield in-house alongside Mike O’Neill, Alan Schmerzler, Steve Soutendijk, Jason Greenstone and Taylor Reynolds of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK). Glenn Isaacson of Bradford Allen represented the tenant in the transaction.

C&W and Isaacson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news was first reported by the New York Post.

P.J. Clarke plans to open the Manhattan West location by late 2024 and it’s expected to be its largest location by square footage, according to the tenant. The chain also operates pubs at 44 West 63rd Street and 250 Vesey Street in Manhattan; 1600 K Street NW in Washington, D.C.; and 601 Walnut Street in Philadelphia.

Other restaurant tenants at Manhattan West include Italian eatery by chef Hillary Sterling called Ci Siamo, Eastern Mediterranean restaurant Zou Zou’s and Spanish restaurant Casa Dani.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.