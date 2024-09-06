Sam Seiler Returning to CBRE After Six-Year Stint at JLL

Sam Seiler is returning to the brokerage from whence he came.

The office broker, who spent the last six years as an executive managing director at JLL (JLL), is returning to CBRE (CBRE) with the title of executive vice president of New York City operations, according to CBRE.

Matt Van Buren, president of advisory services in New York’s tri-state region for CBRE, confirmed Seiler’s return, stating that a broker of his “caliber” would advance the brokerage’s “best-in-class commercial real estate services.”

Seiler and JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Real Deal first reported the move.

The broker first joined CBRE in 2006, where he wheeled and dealed for more than 12 years before jumping ship to JLL.

Prior to joining CBRE, Seiler started his career in 2004 as an associate with Cushman & Wakefield for two years. He now specializes in representing financial firms and technology companies as well as landlords.

Some recent deals Seiler has worked on include representing fintech firm Quantitative Brokers, which signed a 7,000-square-foot deal at RFR Realty’s 285 Madison Avenue in May, as well as negotiating on behalf of Rubenstein Partners at 25 Kent Avenue in a 23,000-square-foot deal for a catering venture known as La Sirena Events in June.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.