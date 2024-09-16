PR Conglomerate Orchestra Consolidating to 42K SF at 195 Broadway

Orchestra, a recently launched conglomerate of public relations firms, will soon house all of its companies at L&L Holding Company’s 195 Broadway, according to the landlord.

The marketing company signed a lease for 42,000 square feet on the entire 26th floor of the 1 million-square-foot, 29-story office building, according to The New York Post, which first reported the deal.

BerlinRosen Holdings rebranded into Orchestra in March as a “network of eight leading agency partners”: BerlinRosen, Brightmode Talent, Derris, Glen Echo Media Group, Inkhouse, Message Lab, M18 and Onward, according to an announcement from the firm. The company plans to assemble all of its firms under one roof at 195 Broadway by early 2025, the Post reported.

L&L declined to provide the length of the lease and asking rent, but a report from Newmark found Lower Manhattan office rents averaged $56.63 per square foot during the second quarter of 2024. 195 Broadway is across Fulton Street from St. Paul’s Chapel and a block east of the World Trade Center complex.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Mary Ann Tighe, Ariel Ball and Zachary Price, who brokered the deal for Orchestra, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. L&L’s Jonathan Tootell, Tanya Grimaldo and Giannina Brancato, who arranged the deal in-house, did not immediately provide a comment.

Backed by O2 Investment Partners and led by the co-founders of BerlinRosen, Orchestra “provides clients with access to the top storytellers and strategists in the industry,” the company said in a release in March.

“Today’s media landscape is complex and requires a whole new approach to capture and sustain attention,” Orchestra CEO Jonathan Rosen said in a statement at the time. “We’ve invested in the best agency players across key disciplines and assembled integrated teams to offer our clients unparalleled expertise and flexibility for all of their strategic business and communications needs.”

Orchestra will now unify its services at L&L’s Financial District tower, home to tenants including Gucci, information technology firm Nagarro, marketing company Omnicom, book publisher HarperCollins, financial services company Payoneer, and Japanese restaurant Nobu.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.