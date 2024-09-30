Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

LVMH Secures 150K-SF ‘Swing’ Office Space at 590 Madison Avenue

By September 30, 2024 6:00 pm
reprints
Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, Edward Minskoff, Chairman and CEO of Edward J. Minskoff Equities, and 590 Madison Avenue.
Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, Edward Minskoff, Chairman and CEO of Edward J. Minskoff Equities, and 590 Madison Avenue. PHOTOS: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images; Billy Farrell/BFA.com; David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images

Luxury retail giant LVMH joined this week’s six-figure lease club by securing 150,000 square feet at 590 Madison Avenue.

LVMH inked a deal for four floors of the 41-story building owned by the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio The new space is one block north of LVMH’s U.S. headquarters at 550 Madison Avenue, The Real Deal reported. 

SEE ALSO: Wealth Management Firm Corient and Customers Bank Expand at 101 Park Avenue

Terms of the deal were not clear, but TRD reported asking rents were close to the $190 per square foot that LVMH agreed to in its 550 Madison lease last year.

Representatives for LVMH, the pension fund and Edward J. Minskoff Equities, which manages the building, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last year, LVMH inked a deal to move its U.S. headquarters to 150,000 square feet at 550 Madison, a move first reported in the New York Post. LVMH will keep that space and use the new 590 Madison as “swing space” while it redevelops its footprints at 1 East 57th Street and 19 East 58th Street, TRD reported.

Aside from the office space at 590 Madison, LVMH is also considering leasing some of the retail space at the base of the building between East 56th and East 57th streets, according to TRD.

LVMH will take over the four floors of office space from IBM, which recently consolidated its New York City offices to One Madison Avenue.

SavillsJeffrey Peck and Daniel Horowitz represented LVMH in the deal while an undisclosed CBRE (CBRE) team brokered it for the landlord. Spokespeople for Savills and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

LVMH’s office lease is the latest six-figure deal to be announced this week. Finance automated platform Ramp signed an expansion and renewal for 132,000 square feet at 28-40 West 23rd Street while Greek yogurt giant Chobani locked down 121,000 square feet at 360 Bowery.

These deals come after the city had an unusually busy summer leading to a booming third quarter. Leasing activity reached 23.1 million square feet during the quarter, a 25.1 percent increase compared to the same time last year, according to an Avison Young report.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.

590 Madison Avenue, Daniel Horowitz, Jeffrey Peck, CBRE, Edward J. Minskoff Equities, LVMH, Savills, State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
CBRE's Gary Trock, Cushman & Wakefield's Alan Schmerzler and Diana Boutross, and 234 West 42nd Street.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Broadway 4D Opening 25K-SF Entertainment Attraction at 234 West 42nd Street

By Isabelle Durso
99 Ranch Market owners Alice Chen and Jonson Chen, and a 99 Ranch Market in Eastvale, Calif.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Supermarket Chain 99 Ranch Market Set to Open at 37-11 Main Street in Queens

By Isabelle Durso
Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya and Chobani yogurt on store shelves.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

360 Bowery Gets Gut Health Boost From Chobani With 121K-SF Lease

By Mark Hallum